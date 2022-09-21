Andor’s B2EMO Is Played By The Perfect Droid Actor

Andor is a prequel to Star Wars: Rogue One and follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) on his journey from troubled loner to full-fledged leader of the Rebel Alliance. Fans even get a chance to see him as a kid and how he got to be who he is. In the first episode, Andor talks to his family’s droid known as B2EMO, or Bee or B2 for short. Andor orders the robot to lie for him, but you can hear the reluctance in the droid’s voice. Luckily for longtime fans of the “Star Wars” franchise, B2 is played by Dave Chapman. According to IMDb, Chapman played BB-8 in the new “Star Wars” trilogy, and he has an extensive history in puppetry, having lent his talent to “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” and “Muppet Treasure Island.”

In an interview on YouTube, veteran puppeteer Chapman was asked how difficult it was to control BB-8 and he replied, “Well, he’s easy to control so he never gets out of control.” He added: “It’s all about the precision of what he’s looking at and what his thoughts are and how clean that can be.” It sounds like Chapman is looking at BB-8 as a character like any other and is trying to settle into Translating the droid’s “ghost” to provide an authentic performance. No wonder the bold and retro-looking B2 can be so endearing, and that’s because it’s piloted by someone with extensive droid and Star Wars experience.