Andor’s Adria Arjona Recalls The Mind-Blowing Experience Of Joining The Star Wars Universe

When did you realize you were auditioning for a Star Wars project and specifically Bix for Andor? With these high profile projects, whether it’s “Star Wars” or in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actors sometimes don’t know exactly which project they’re auditioning for.

Tony Gilroy does things a little differently, not only with the audition but with the show itself. You watch the show and you say, “Yeah. He makes things different.” He told me everything my character would go through [in] most of the season and he explained the scenes to me. I sent a selfie video because I knew it was “Star Wars” because it’s obvious and obvious to me, but when I met him he said, “Information is power. I want you to be successful,” and that’s amazing.

He gave me that and gave me the information I needed. I did [a scene] once and we’ve finished the recording and he sends Diego [Luna] and then looks at me and says, “Well, welcome to Star Wars.” My whole brain exploded. I thought, “This is ‘Star Wars!'” [Normally, there are a larger] Amount of logs being poured. You will be tested. The studio must agree. The producers have to agree and Tony said no – that wasn’t proof of my performance. It’s more of a testimony to him. He says: “I know this works. I want her,” and I got it [after] about 5 minutes.

Was there a Star Wars fan in you who jumped for joy afterwards?

I’ve always wanted to be a part of this universe. It’s one of my biggest dreams of all time. It was… my whole body [was shaking] and I couldn’t understand it. I thought, “Okay, what do I do now? Now I really have to be there!” and all the nerves started to come. I respect the universe so much. The second you are in a “Star Wars”. [project]They are part of film history and that requires a lot of respect.