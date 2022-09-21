Andor Episode 3 Recap: Arrogance And Reckoning

Back at Maarva’s house, she watches the nervous officer who captured her, now leaning out the window with his gun and listening to the townspeople’s alarm sounds. “That’s what a reckoning sounds like,” she tells him.

While fleeing, Cassian and Luthen find Syril Karn in an empty apartment unit, surprise and disarm him. After extracting the number and location of the police force from him, Luthen attempts to crank a vehicle, but Cassian has a much more devious plan.

A landspeeder races down the street and police open fire until it rolls over and crashes. They approach the car with their guns drawn. But Luthen and Cassian aren’t in the speeder, they’re on a bicycle. As they flee the scene, Luthen presses another button, triggering the explosive they packed in the car. Syril stares as his countrymen take the brunt of the blast as the two fugitives break out into open farmland far behind. There appear to be multiple victims, and Syril, utterly shocked, is sure to find his grudge against Cassian now irrevocably deepening.

In fact, Cassian has now proven time and time again that he’s not above killing the Imperials he hates so much. As The Ringer commented, “Andor” is a show that “seems to understand that ‘Star Wars’ has the most lasting impact on its audience when they aren’t afraid to keep it in the dark.”

As they board Luthen’s ship, we cut back to a flashback to a young Cassian waking up aboard Maarva’s ship and staring through the viewport at the sun. Aboard Luthen, Cassian is now doing the same, gazing anew at the bright and furious possibilities of the future at yet another turning point in his life. Our hero was called into action and changed the course of galactic history forever.