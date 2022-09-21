Andor Episode 1 Features A Beloved Droid Hiding In Plain Sight

In Episode 1 of Andor, our titular hero resides on the planet Ferrix, a desert world under Imperial rule. He seems to spend most of his time avoiding repaying outstanding debts to other locals and coaxing his way out of their anger with sweet talk. He is somewhat in league with a woman named Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) who has her own secret agenda. During one scene, she is running what she calls an errand, but her suspicious co-workers are stalking her. During the chase, we see his path blocked by a slow, blocky gray droid. Eagle-eyed fans might recognize him as a GNK power droid.

First appearing in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, GNKs are also known as “gonk droids” because of their honking noises. Used primarily as power generators, GNKs have lower intelligence than most other droids suited to performing the basic functions they serve. They have large, angular bodies with stubby legs and no arms, and have been most commonly sighted in various towns on Tatooine, most notably the Mos Eisley Cantina, although they are common on other underdeveloped worlds with no reliable power.

Occasionally, GNK droids have been modified for other uses, such as in the novel Star Wars Adventures 3: The Hostage Princess found on the planet Fondor by Jedi Master Mace Windu and fitted with a blaster inside its box-like shell. Several Battlefront video games now use GNK droids as ammo dispensers.

The presence of a Gonk droid on Ferrix helps emphasize the poverty of the place and subtly lets viewers know that the planet is underdeveloped. It’s a clever representation and a nice reminder that we’re still watching something set in the “Star Wars” universe.