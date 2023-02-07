Ana Gasteyer Discusses Mean Girls And Katherine’s Battles In American Auto

Katherine’s social media woes are very resonant in an era full of social media-embattled CEOs. I appreciate how she starts to find her way out by being honest. What’s the lesson here?

Oh, I don’t know what the lesson is for me. “The internet is evil”? I don’t know.

What do you think she and similarly embattled real-life characters could take away from American Auto?

This is funny. I’ve never thought of it in that context… Obviously it’s a comedy and she’s a big character. She is cocky AF; She has all the noise and bombast of most CEOs. She has chronic attention deficit disorder in terms of listening for more than four seconds to someone who doesn’t tell her what she wants to hear. But she’s human, too, and this crisis will not only hit her on a human level — meaning she could lose her job, her team’s jobs will be at stake, and the stock price will plummet and her reputation will suffer — but it will also sucks to be mocked by everyone. It’s hurtful.

It’s a nice little micro moment in the fact that she doesn’t want to be the butt of a national joke. On the other hand, she likes to use her vulnerability to get in Seth’s way. She is a chess player. She’s really good at it, which is very satisfying.

Absolutely. It’s interesting to see how, in this time of crisis, Katherine turns down such a generous golden parachute to save the team so early in Season 2. Why do you think she risked so much for her?

Everything [for her in] “American Auto” is… I’d say about 40% altruism, 60% narcissism.

She likes the idea of ​​herself as a savior… It’s always so funny to get analytical about what is essentially a ridiculous boss character, but she’s no fool. That is something [creator] justin [Spitzer]’s constantly stressing. She may be misguided, but she’s no pathetic idiot. That’s probably her role model. Again, I’m not a CEO – I’ve only read about it – but their management model is: “I don’t know the product; I am not interested in the product. I’m selling the product well, and I’m pretty good at managing people, so I managed a huge corporate cruise ship with efficiency.” I suppose she did.

Her superpowers are crisis management, but at the end of the day, the story gets told… She also knows if she protects them, they will owe her. If she can get through a crisis that I believe she’ll get out of, she’ll end up having it over one. It’s a fun game. It’s like a game of chess, but also from a storytelling standpoint, it’s a lot more fun to see them working as a common cause than trying to torpedo one another. There are divisive outside forces that are fun to watch navigating as a community, with all their obnoxious little selfish agendas.