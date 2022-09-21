Ana De Armas Makes A Disturbing Prediction About Blonde

In a new interview with Variety, Ana de Armas said she believes the film — particularly her nude scenes — is being taken out of context by the internet, allowing viewers to relay certain scenes for reasons unrelated to the discussion of the film have to do .

“I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s gross,” she said. “It’s annoying just thinking about it. I can’t control it; You can’t really control what they do and how they take things out of context It’s distasteful to think about the future of these clips.” Given the sensitive nature of some scenes depicting the alleged abuse Monroe allegedly suffered at the hands of others , one can not help but understand the feelings of de Armas.

De Armas then explained the turmoil she went through trying to bring to Blazing Life the brutally honest portrayal of Monroe’s trauma, joy and tragedy, and dedicated her performance to the actress. “I did things in this film that I would never have done for anyone else. I did it for her and I did it for Andrew,” the actress said, referring to Blonde director Andrew Dominik.

De Armas previously explained her strong emotional connection to Monroe. Before “Blonde” began filming, de Armas told AnOther magazine that she and the film crew left a card with messages from them at Monroe’s grave in Westwood Memorial Park. She explained that she did this to get the actress’ blessing on the upcoming production. “Everyone felt very responsible and we were very aware of the side of the story we were going to tell,” de Armas said.