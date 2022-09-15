Ana De Armas’ Favorite Marilyn Monroe Movies Make Too Much Sense

At a recent press event for “Blonde” that Looper attended, Ana de Armas was asked several questions about “Blonde” and her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe. Towards the end of the discussion, Armas was asked what her favorite Monroe film was, and she didn’t hesitate to bring up two films. She said: “I think she’s incredible in ‘The Prince and the Showgirl.’ She’s really, really good. That performance was amazing and it’s so fresh and fun and effortless. But I also love Some Like It Hot and she’s in great company too.”

Both films were released toward the end of Monroe’s career, with The Prince and the Showgirl coming out in 1957 while Some Like It Hot coming out in 1959. “The Prince and the Showgirl” starring Monroe, Laurence Olivier , and Richard Wattis, and this particular film is about a Prince Reagent (Olivier) trying to seduce showgirl Elise (Monroe). Starring Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, Some Like It Hot follows two brothers (Curtis and Lemmon) who witness a mob crime and decide to escape by pretending to be musicians .

Considering these two movies are Armas’ favorite Monroe flicks, it seems like Armas appreciates both the romantic and the comedic side of the famous actress. Hopefully fans will get a chance to see Armas show off her knowledge of Monroe when Blonde becomes available. Blonde is a limited release September 16 in New York City, September 23 in select markets and will be available on Netflix September 28.