An Explosion on This Wonderful World! anime trailer released

On July 3, 2022, Kadokawa released a trailer for the upcoming anime Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! by Drive Studio (Studio DEEN animated the last two seasons and JC Staff animated the film).

It was also announced that the spin-off will star voice actresses Rie Takahashi as Megumin and Aki Toyosaki as Yunuyun. Inspired by the spinoff novel series, the anime revolves around the character Megumin and her Crimson Magic clan.

The trailer reveals the character designs for Megumin and Yunuyun, as well as the building designs for some sort of magic school.

Who are the members of the production team?

Konosuba: A blast on this wonderful world! production team:

Principal Director – Takaomi Kanasaki

Director – Yujiro Abe (Episode Director for Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Great Pretender)

Series composition – Makoto Uezu

Character Design – Koichi Kikuta

The same members of the production team will work on the third TV anime series of the main work KonoSuba: God Bless This World!! anime

KonoSuba: God bless this wonderful world! is a Japanese light novel series written by Natsume Akatsuki and illustrated by Kurone Mishima. The story revolves around a boy named Kazuma Sato who, after his untimely death, is sent to a fantasy world with MMORPG elements. Kazuma creates a dysfunctional adventure group featuring a bubble-headed goddess, an arch-wizard with insane powers, and a masochistic crusader.

Where can I read or watch KonoSuba?

Between December 2012 and October 2013, KonoSuba was published as a printed light novel series by Kadokawa Shoten under the company’s Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko imprint from October 2013 to May 2020. The light novel series has a different plot and features illustrations by Kurone Mishima.

In October 2014, KonoSuba’s manga adaptation was published in Fujimi Shobo’s Monthly Dragon Age magazine and illustrated by Masahito Watari and Joseph Yokobori.

An anime adaptation by Studio Deen aired from January to March 2016, and its second season aired in Japan from January to March 2017.

KonoSuba: A blast on this wonderful world! is a light novel spin-off series that will also receive an anime adaptation. Release began in July 2014.

Yen Press has licensed both the light novels and manga in North America for their English versions.

On August 30, 2019, an anime adaptation titled KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Legend of Crimson by JC Staff premiered.

Drive Studio will also oversee the second season of To Your Eternity, which is set to premiere in October 2022. To Your Eternity is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Oima. Since November 2016, it has been published in Weekly Shonen Magazine and the manga’s chapters have been collected into sixteen tankobon volumes as of August 2021. The story revolves around an immortal alien life form that comes to earth and eventually takes on multiple forms, from a rock to a dog and then a white-haired boy, who he most identifies with. Taking the name Fushi, he continues to take on new forms as he slowly learns what it means to be a true human.

Inspired by the death of her own grandmother, Oima decided to write a story about survival and To Your Eternity was born. Fushi starts out as an emotionless stone, but gradually develops a sense of self and a unique personality while interacting with people young and old alike. To Your Eternity focuses on the future, while her previous work A Silent Voice focused on the characters’ pasts. From April to August 2021, an anime television series adaptation of Brain’s Base aired on Japan’s NHK Educational TV. Drive replaced Brain’s Base on animation for the second season and Kiyoko Sayama replaced Masahiko Murata as director. Kodansha USA licensed the manga in North America for its English release. Crunchyroll has licensed To Your Eternity for streaming outside of Asia.

Studio Drive is best known for its animation production in the anime: Teppen! Muv-Luv Alternative, Vlad Love and ACTORS Song Connection. Drive collaborated to produce: Dead by Daylight, Metal Slug Tactics, Episodes 40 and 47 of Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVEN, Episodes 32 and 41 of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2, Season 10th consequence of death! Ekoda-chan and Tell Me The Magical Pendulum.