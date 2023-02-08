Amy Carlson Experienced A Third Watch Reunion During Her Blue Bloods Exit

Although The Thin Blue Line ends with a typical Reagan family dinner with everyone in attendance, the episode’s standout scene is easily Danny and Linda Reagan’s home, which was destroyed in a massive fire. Visually, it’s a dark scene, lit only by the raging fire and the lights and sirens of numerous first responders. The Reagans can only watch hopelessly as the surrounding firefighters do their best to fight the blaze. As Amy Carlson once told Deadline, this scene was the last she shot for Blue Bloods before leaving the show. Additionally, Carlson noted in the interview that the scene reunited her with real life firefighters she worked with during her time on Third Watch.

“So it was weird,” Carlson told Deadline. “It was raining and these firefighters were there, and a lot of the firefighters were weirdly real firefighters in the background, real firefighters that I had worked with on ‘Third Watch,’ so it was kind of like a reunion at the same time.”

For those who may not remember, “Third Watch” was an NBC procedural drama focused on cops, firefighters, and paramedics that premiered in 1999 and lasted through 2005. Think of it like the One Chicago Universe, only formatted in a show and set in New York instead of Chicago. Carlson portrayed firefighter and paramedic Alexandra “Alex” Taylor on “Third Watch,” which explains how special that chance reunion must have been for her on “Blue Bloods.”