Among Us Hololive collab teaming up with anime VTubers!

Where were you when the body was discovered? Credit: Innersloth LLC

On September 13, 2022, Among Us posted a very sus illustration on Twitter about a new collaboration with Hololive! We don’t know when it will happen or how you can get the skins.

But there are 10 of them, and fans are debating the line-up. How well do you know your VTuber?

That sounds sweet! Credit: Innersloth LLC

Who is this VTuber?

Before we explore fan-favorite picks, let’s go through a VTuber. As the name suggests, VTubers are people who stream with a virtual avatar.

And like any other creator, there are pros, like the ones that work for Hololive. The trend started in the 2010s and became an international phenomenon in the early 2020s.

According to VTuber Wikipedia, the term originated from Kizuna Al in late 2016. The freedom to create a character and interact with others, especially in a game situation, is very appealing.

And many VTuber avatars look like they’re straight out of an anime or manga. In 2020, there were over 10,000 VTubers, and the number will continue to grow in the future.

Here is a list of favorites from left to right:

Moona Hoshinova, a Gen 1 from Indonesia. Her avatar is a college student who works as a model and idol.

Ookami Mio from Japan Gamers is a black haired wolf girl.

Inugami Korone, from the Japan Gamers, a dog from a bakery in town.

Shirakami Fubuki, Japan Gen 1/Gamer, otaku fox with white hair.

Amelia Watson, English Gen 1, she is a detective investigating Hololive.

Houshou Marine, Japan Gen 3, the lettering of the Houshou Pirates.

Gawr Gura, English Gen 1, a descendant of the lost city of Atlantis.

Ayunda Risu, Indonesia Gen 1, she is a squirrel girl from a magical forest.

Usada Pekora, Japan Gen 3, she is a lonely rabbit girl who loves carrots.

Nekomata Okayu, Japan Gamers, is a cat raised by the old lady who runs an onigiri shop.

Regardless of how accurate this list is, they all sound sus! Did your favorite VTuber make the list?

what is below us

Among Us is one of the games that became popular in 2020 despite coming out in 2018. You will be randomly selected to be either a crew member or an imposter.

The crew members have to complete tasks and maintain the ship while the scammers try to kill them or sabotage the ship. It’s a fun experience with friends and strangers, and you don’t have to wait when you get killed by an imposter.

Just stick to the golden rule and don’t trust anyone!