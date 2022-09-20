American Pickers’ Ratings Dropped A Staggering Amount And It Isn’t A Secret Why

It seems fans are turning their backs on the once-popular history show. Season 23 of “American Pickers” has been on a fairly steady decline since its debut in the summer of 2022. Per The Sun, just 928,000 viewers registered for the September 10 episode of the show, marking an increase in viewership after the show dropped to 829,000 viewers for its August 27 episode. Per Showbuzz Daily, that plummets the program to 71st place, crushing it under a tidal wave of college football games. It bowed to just over a million viewers on July 7. The reason seems clear – a time slot change to 8 p.m. and, much more serious, the departure of co-moderator Frank Fritz.

We’ve covered extensively what losing Fritz meant for American Pickers. Fritz suffered a stroke on July 14 following back surgery, leading to a disclosure of the ongoing animosity between him and Wolfe when Wolfe announced the news of Fritz’s stroke to the public, apparently without first asking Fritz’s permission. Wolfe later announced on Twitter that Fritz would not be filming Season 23. Danielle Colby and Mike Wolfe’s brother Robbie have joined to fill the narrative gap left by Fritz.

But the move wasn’t popular with fans of the show. Per The Sun, Twitter fans have decided to boycott season 23, and reviews suggest they’re taking that vow seriously. But while “American Pickers” is down at the moment, don’t ever discount Wolfe and his crew. As TV fans know, it’s only over when the Stornobär eats.