American Pickers’ Danielle Colby Has A Genuine Love For History

On “American Pickers,” Danielle Colby is responsible for both running the anti-carchaeology shop that serves as the home base for the hosts, and sometimes accompanying the show’s traveling crew to purchase new antiques. Of course, this requires a broad historical knowledge, which is necessary to assess the value of various antiques in a variety of categories. As Colby states in her biography on her personal website, her interest in history is considerable and genuine.

“My work on ‘American Pickers’ reflects my genuine passion for history,” she wrote. “The beauty is in the story. Without a backstory, vintage has little value.” She then combines that interest with her philanthropic endeavors, which she describes as a sort of counterbalance to some of the low points in human history.

In a 2010 interview with Famousinterview.com, Colby explained how she developed this personal fascination. “My parents always had a very deep passion for history,” she said. “I was homeschooled, so a lot of what I learned was history.” So Colby’s “American Pickers” role is the realization of a path she began in childhood, when her parents decided that history would be part of her education should be of particular importance.