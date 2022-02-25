American Comedy Actor Ty Burrell:Net Worth,Movies And Tv Shows,Career

We’re all still able to recall that scene in Modern Family when Phil Dunphy experiences a panic attack due to seeing his reflection on multiple mirrors in a role of clowns.

It’s been an entire year since the last series of Modern Family concluded.

Ty Burrell: Early life And Filmography, Achievements Net Worth

However, the majority of us would like to see more seasons of Modern Family as Ty Burrel has made his mark on the character his character Mr. Dunphy with his special abilities.

But, aside of Phil Dunphy, Ty Burrell is known for his role in a variety of Broadway shows, Off Broadway plays as well as television shows and movies too.

Stay on this website if are interested in learning more about this perennial comedian who has made many of us laugh.

Ty Burrell: Early life

Ty Burrell aka Ty Gerald Burrell was born on August 22, 1967 located in Grants Pass Oregon, as the son of the late Gary Gerald Burrell, who was a family therapist along with Sheri Rose, who was a teacher.

It’s quite thrilling to learn that he’s from English, German and African descent.

He attended school through Hidden Valley High School in Grants Pass, and further pursued studies at his home at the University of Oregon, Southern Oregon University as well as Penn State University.

Additionally, he holds an undergraduate degree in theater arts. He later obtained an advanced degree in theater arts.

MFA is also.

Butler has been married for a while to Holly Buller, whom he was introduced to during a performance at his time at the Shakespeare Theater at Washington D.C.

The couple taken in two girls of African descent Greta and Frances as Burrell could not be a father to his children.

Career

Burrell began acting in 2001 when he appeared in films called Evolution in 2001 and Black Hawk Down.

Since then, he’s been active in his acting career as a character actor in movies or sitcoms as well as the stage.

He has also been an author for broadway and offbeat shows as well as giving his voice to a variety of characters from animated films.

The year 2006 was the last time he was on the screen in the role of Allan Arbus Fur: An Imagined Profile of Diane Arbus, a romantic drama.

You may have also seen Burrell playing small roles in films such as National Treasure: Book of Secrets as well as on the show in the role of the main character of the character Back to You, a sitcom from 2007.

In The Incredible Hulk, he was playing the part of an assistant in the role of Leonard Samson.

Burrell is well-known for his performance in the role of Phil Dunphy in the acclaimed ABC situation comedy Modern Family by Christopher Lloyd and Steve Levitan.

His character, his character, Mr. Dunphy has made him be awarded the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting actor in the Comedy Series twice.

His character Phill Dunphy also has given him the fame of appearing as Phil in commercials for the National Association of Realtors.

In the year 2020 Burrell founded Desert Whale Productions, his own production company.

The move came after he had been in an overall agreement in partnership with 20th Century Fox Television since 2014, and he had aspired to develop his own ideas that were based on the comedy genre.

Burrell’s web-based show was called Boondoggle that was a play on Burrell’s life.

Filmography

Evolution (Colonel Flemming-2001)

Black Hawk Down (Timothy A. Wilkinson-2001)

Dawn of the Dead (Steve Marcus – 2004)

In Good Company (Enrique Colon-2004)

In the Valley (Sheriff Cowboy / Sheriff-2005)

Friends With Cash (Other Aaron , 2006)

The Darwin Awards (Emile-2006)

Fur (Allan Arbus-2006)

National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets (Connor-2007)

The Incredible Hulk (Dr. Leonard Samson -2008)

Leaves of Grass (Professor Sorenson-2009)

Fair Game (Fred-2010)

Morning Glory (Paul McVee-2010)

Butter (Bob Pickler-2011)

Goats (Frank Whitman-2012)

The Skeleton Twins (Rich Levitt-2014)

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (Mr. Hector Peabody (Voice)-2014)

Muppets Most Wanted (Jean Pierre Napoleon – 2014)

Finding Dory (Bailey (Voice)-2016)

Storks (Mr. Henry Gardner (Voice)-2016)

rough Night (Pietro-2017)

Television

Law & Order (Paul Donatelli-2000)

The West Wing (Tom Starks, 2001)

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Alan Messinger-2002)

Nip/Tuck (“Big Mike” (Cadaver)-2003)

Law & Order (Herman Capshaw-2003)

In Practice (Dr. Oliver Barnes, 2005-2006)

Lipshitz Helps Save the World- (2007)

“Back To You (Gary Crezyzewski 2007-08)

Fourplay (Christopher-2008)

Damages (Douglas Schiff-2009)

Modern Family (Phil Dunphy (Lead role)-2009-2020)

The Super Hero Squad Show (Captain Marvel (voice)(2010-2011)

Glenn Martin, DDS (Mart-E (voice)-2010-2011)

Doc McStuffins (Big Jack (voice)-2011)

Key & Peele (Colonel Hans Muller, 2012-2014)

Comedy Bang! Bang! (Himself-2015)

The Penguins of Madagascar (Parker (voice)-2015)

Boondoggle (Ty-2016)

Family Guy (Himself-2017)

Duncanville (Jack Harris (voice)-2020-present)

Awards

Primetime Emmy Award – Outstanding Supporting Actor in an Comedy Series (2011&2014)

Screen Actors Guild Award – Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Comedy Series (2010, 2011,2012 and 2013)

Screen Actors Guild Award – Outstanding actor in the field of Comedy Series (2013)

Burrell was also nominated multiple times for these prizes as well.

Ty Burrell, Net worth

According to the reports Ty Burrell has a net worth of $30,000 in 2022. He is paid $500 for each episode. If you take into account what he made from being part of the Modern Family, Ty Burrell earned around $12 million during the season.

Ty Burrell: Age, weight and height

Ty Burrell is 54 years old, 1.83 m taller, and weighs 76 pounds.