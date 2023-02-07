AMC Theaters Is Rolling Out A New Tiered Pricing System (And It’ll Make Moviegoing Even More Expensive)

A report from CNBC revealed that AMC plans to introduce a tiered “Sightline” pricing system for its tickets. This means that instead of all seats within an auditorium costing the same price, fares are based on which of three tiers a given seat falls into: Standard Sightline, Value Sightline, and Preferred Sightline. Standard seats will fall within the pricing we’ve all become accustomed to at AMC theaters, Value seats — especially in the front row — will be priced lower, and Preferred seats will be priced “a slight premium” as described by AMC . These price differences will be displayed to you when you select your tickets.

“While every seat at AMC offers an amazing cinematic experience, we know that there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who value moviegoing,” said Eliot Hamlisch, AMC’s chief marketing officer. The Sightline tier system will reportedly not apply to matinee screenings (those before 4 p.m.) and AMC Stubs A-List members will avoid additional fees altogether. This news comes just days after it was revealed that streaming giant Netflix will crack down on password sharing and tie accounts to specific households to prevent multiple users in different locations from using the same account (via The Guardian).

So all in all, it sure is a great time to be a fan of movies, right?