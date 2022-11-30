Amazon Has Already Put Down Major Money For Its Upcoming Spy Thriller Red Shirt

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon is paying Channing Tatum $25 million to star in the film, which also includes a producer credit fee for the project. The same goes for director David Leitch (“Deadpool 2”), who gets an $18 million deal, and writer/producer Simon Kinberg (“The Martian”), who will return to his passion, spy thrillers for the low, low Price of writing only 6 million dollars. Overall, the $50 million bid is not only the highest bid for an original title, but the price was so high that even Netflix decided to pull out of the competition.

Since “Red Shirt” is still in very early pre-production, there are still many unanswered questions that industry insiders are curious about. Will Amazon become Disney+, HBO Max and most recently Netflix through debut in theaters followed by online streaming release or in theaters only? Who will star alongside Tatum? Will there be a spiritual sequel to Kinberg’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” that fans wanted but never got?

Another big question that worries many people is why Amazon is so aggressive with the production of original content. According to Fortune, the move is intentional and many of the commissions are coming from Jeff Bezos himself. The current plan is to eclipse their Rings of Power spending by funding theatrical productions at $1 billion annually. The company has ramped up production since Amazon acquired MGM Studios in May 2021.