Although 2 Million Volumes Of My Dress-Up Darling Manga Have Been Sold So Far This Year, The Series Is Far From Over

Shinichi Fakuda’s manga, My Dress-Up Darling, has been eternally altered by the anime adaptation. The manga’s total sales increased by 2 million copies this year, to 5.5 million.

It was 5 million a month ago, and now it’s back to 5 million. For the first time, an anime adaptation of the manga was shown on television in 2022, bringing the franchise to new heights.

In the world of cosplay, 5.5 million readers is a good number for a manga

Earlier this month, the show’s official Twitter account revealed that it had passed one million followers. I said this in a tweet:

“GO! GO! Dress-up love!

Infatuation with a television show drives “My Dress-Up Darling.” A total of 5.5 million copies of the original were printed.

Volume 9 Is On Sale Today!

The manga and anime communities appreciate your continued support.

(Young Gangan) was the first Japanese manga publication by Square Enix. The plot revolves around Wakana Gojo, a first-year high school student who was adopted by his grandfather and reared as an only child by his grandmother.

Gojo wishes to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather and become an expert maker of Hina dolls. To avoid the continual teasing he receives from his peers for playing with female dolls, Gojo maintains a reclusive lifestyle.

Until he met Marin, the girl he’d been crushing on, and wanted to work with her to get to know her better so they could start dating.

They’re both pupils in the same classroom. When Marin and Wakana do their first cosplay together, he falls in love with her. New students have joined the school’s social scene, continuing Wakana’s path.

Characters have an important role in the show’s overall appeal. A young cosplayer named Sajuna Inui explains why they’re who they are.

Shinju Inui, Sajuna’s younger sister, joins the fray, too. Size-wise, Shinju is now a junior in high school, and she has outgrown her older sister.

Fan votes placed Tsugini Kuru Manga Taisho in sixth place in the “Comics” category at Da Vinci magazine’s fourth annual Tsugini Kuru Manga Taisho.

It was ranked 16th in the year 2020 by the readers of Kono Manga Ga Sugoi! In a survey of 1,100 professional bookstore employees, My Dress-Up Darling was ranked third on the list of recommended comics for 2020.

