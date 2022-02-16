Alpo Martinez, The American Drug Lord The Family, Wife And The Early Years, The Death Net Worth, And Much More! Alpo Martinez was well-known as Alpo began his business illegally with his business in New York City and was an influential drug dealer during the 80s

The American Drug Lord The Family, Wife And The Early Years, The Death Net Worth, And Much More!

Drug dealers were detained for murder, drug dealings and other criminal acts.

His time as a drug dealer continued until 1980. During his time as a dealer, he created his illegal business circle , which spanned from New York to Washington DC.

What Is Alpo Martinez?

Alpo Martinez is popularly referred to in the media as Alpo (or Po is born June 8th, 1996 located in East Harlem, Upper Manhattan, New York City is an American drug dealer. It is his full name Albert Geddis Martinez.

His family was a single mother and his brother living in East Harlem. Alpo Martinez was admitted to the Julia Richmond High School, Roman Catholic High School Automotive Mechanical High School but was subsequently dropped out of all the schools.

Alpo Martinez is a Puerto Rico descent. Alpo is an American by birth, and of African descent. Alpo Martinez died at the age of 55 in Harlem on the 31st of October 2021.

How Did Alpo Martinez Become A Drug Dealer?

Alpo Martinez stepped into the world of drugs in the year 13 as he began selling drug at a drug store in East Harlem.

Then, he came across Azie Fason who was an Westside Harlem drug dealer who is well-known by the name “AZ”, Martinez began his involvement in the network of dealers of drugs in Harlem.

In the following years, Martinez became one of the most powerful dealers in Harlem.

Then, Alpo Martinez extended his drug business into Washington DC, where he was a part of numerous underground gangs, and expanded his drug-related business throughout Washington DC.

Martinez had a meeting with his bodyguard and the hitmen Wayne Silk Perry in Washington DC. Wayne Silk Perry was also an infamous gangster and D.C. enforcer.

The first indictment involving Alpo Martinez came in the year 1990, along with two other defendants facing federal drug charges.

However, the case was dismissed since Martinez was a wanted man throughout the trial in the case. His first arrest occurred on the 7th of November in 1991.

He was detained at Washington DC and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, drug dealing and the murder of 14 persons including drug dealers such as Anthony Salters and Demencio Benson.

During the course of the trial, Martinez turned against the members of his group in order to protect his innocence and avoid being sentenced to death or the life sentence.

Martinez was imprisoned for 35 years. Alpo Martinez was released from Federal prison in the year 2015.

How Did Alpo Martinez Die?

Alpo Martinez was found shot and murdered in Harlem on the 31st of October, 2021, aged 55.

Drug lord Alpo Martinez was found dying in his pick-up at 3:30 am and was believed to be dead when Martinez arrived at Harlem Hospital Center.

NYPD was unable to locate the perpetrator of Martinez however, some people believe it was perpetrated by the family of Rich Potter.

Many think that Martinez was murdered by the lover of a woman was sleeping with him.

Who Is Alpo Martinez’s Son?

The son of Alpo Martinez is the pop singer Popperazzi Po, whose actual title is Randy Harvey. Popperazzi Po is known for numerous hit songs such as Show Me, City Wit Demons as well as Shilly Shh.

He is the Director of Label 03GMG. There isn’t any information about her wife, who is the spouse of Alpo Martinez, but she has been seen on the trails of Alpo Martinez with him.

What Was The Estimated Net Value Of Alpo Martinez?

Alpo Martinez had an estimated net worth of 1 million US dollars. He earned his entire fortune and wealth through drugs trading and other illegal activities.