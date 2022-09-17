Alone Against Fate announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X

New Bardock DLC in the game Dragon Ball Z Kakarot. Credit: Crunchyroll

Bandai Namco announced that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will receive numerous new DLC instances.

The first of these was released this week and is called Bardock: Alone Against Fate. This one will focus on Bardock, Goku’s father, and the Saiyan who opposed Frieza, as the title suggests.

In addition to this Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC, two more story expansions will accompany the game’s release in 2023 on PlayStation 5 and later on Xbox Series X|S.

The new Bardock DLC release

In the DLC, players can control Bardock, the Saiyan who was himself a member of the Frieza Force, as he attacks and other worlds before eventually rebelling against Frieza. Players can travel to Planet Vegeta and other locations, including the Frieza Force base, but in terms of key plot points, it appears that this Bardock DLC will be moment-to-moment before it comes to a head in a fight with Frieza.

The new DLC trailer.

In addition to this new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC, two more story expansions will be released as part of the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Season Pass 2 in the future. It’s not known what those will be, but even after previous DLCs touched on major plot points like the Android saga, Beerus’ appearance, and the fight with Golden Frieza in Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection “F”, there’s a lot more to come do home.

You’ll be able to take advantage of some Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot upgrades next year if you’re playing on a newer platform, regardless of whether you intend to buy the fourth DLC and corresponding Season Pass when they come out next year. The game will have special editions for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 systems, with features such as 60 frames per second performance and improved graphics. Bandai Namco compared the old and new game versions visible in a previous trailer that was also provided with the DLC overview.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot previous DLCs and more

The first season of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s DLC featured a mix of material from the Dragon Ball Super movies and a permanent OVA. While Trunks: Warrior of Hope is set in an alternate universe where Android 17 and 18 had ravaged the planet after Goku died of a heart virus, the first two DLC missions were partial adaptations of the Battle of Gods and Golden Frieza arcs .

Looking back at Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Despite some minor hiccups, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s modern, semi-open-ended approach to the narration of the DBZ narrative is decent. It’s amazing to interact with so many colorful DBZ characters and experience stories that are usually left out in game adaptations. It’s fun to zoom in and see the planet up close. Still, the big battles, when they do take place, feel suitably epic and compelling. Combat can also be a little lacking.