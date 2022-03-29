Let’s get the word out first. Alison was an ambitious and determined lady who was shocked when a photo of her went viral. Because of her model-like features, the woman was overlooked as an intriguing subject. This episode was close to destroying her career.

Allison Stokke’s Bio, Career, Personal Life And Net Worth

Allison Stokke grew up in a sports-loving household with parents who were both competitive gymnasts and an older brother who competed at the national level. After dabbling in the sport of gymnastics, she decided to focus on pole vaulting full-time.

Allison catapulted pole vaulting into the spotlight with a single picture of her gripping a pole at an event in New York City.

In a description that read “Pole Vaulting is Sexy, Barely Legal,” a popular sports blog re-posted the photo and drew in a big number of male readers. Allison became an overnight sensation because to this post.

This Is The Bio Of Allison Stokke

Allison American track and field runner and fashion model Rebecca Stokke Fowler March 22, 1989, was the date of Allison’s birth. She will be 33 years old in 2022. Many records were broken by her at an early age and during her college years. When a photo of her training went viral on the internet, she became an internet sensation.

On Allison Stokke’s Personal life:

Due to her upbringing in a sports-loving household, Allison has always had a strong desire to pursue a career in athletics. Allison was born in Newport Beach, California, to Allan and Cindy Stokke. They were all gymnasts growing up, and she had an older brother named David who competed at the national level.

As Allison Stokke Discovered Her True Purpose

Allison tried gymnastics for a while, following in her brother’s footsteps, but soon learned that she had other interests. Pole vaulting was the result of her search for a new sport to participate in.

She found her calling as she grabbed the pole and raced to the bar. She achieved pole vaulting success because she had all of the physical attributes needed to excel as an athlete.

As a 15-year-old, she won a US title in the pole vault with a record-breaking leap of 12.5 feet.

Allison Stokke’s Career

Years in High School as a Freshman

At the start of her adolescent years, Allison was already striving to be the best she could be and represent her country at every opportunity. Her record-breaking streak occurred during those days. After breaking her previous record of 12 feet 8 inches in 2004, she went on to leap 13 feet 6 inches the following year.

The Senior Year Of High School

Despite Allison’s struggles with time management, her desire to be the best was evident in her behaviours. She had set her sights on being a world-class pole vaulter.

With a leap of 13 feet 7 inches, she topped the domestic leagues. She then released a photo that sparked a worldwide debate. Let’s take a look at what happened next.

Allison Stokke – The Internet’s Most Wanted

When she was simply an amateur athlete in the middle of her career, a California journalist photographed her for a sports website. A male-dominated sports blog re-posted one of the photographs from the website and it became viral overnight.

A shot of Allison from a 2007 Pole vaulting competition became famous unintentionally for Allison. Photos of pole vaulting appeared with the caption, “Pole Vaulting Is Sexy, But Only Legally.” A number of high-profile websites featured this storey.

In a few of weeks, Allison had amassed over a million internet searches. “Even if nothing is unlawful, it simply seems degrading,” she said of her unintended celebrity. Asked by the Washington Post, “It’s almost as if I worked so hard for pole vaulting and all this other stuff, and it doesn’t matter.”

In such a short period of time, Stokke went through a lot. A number of news outlets reported Allison’s tale to highlight the perils of the internet as a tool for sexualizing young kids publicly.

Against her will, the sex symbol was used against her consent, according to Der Spiegel in Germany. As a result, framing women athletes in this way might detract from their achievements in athletics and harm their careers.

Supporters Around The World Of Allison Stokke

All throughout the world her tale has been covered, including Germany and Australia. It didn’t take long for her name to become ubiquitous on the internet, with mentions on countless blogs and websites.

A long time passed before anyone forgot about her as a long-time Internet fling. Fan clubs and websites for Allison were created by online trolls.

When Allison Stokke Was A Model

Stokke began accepting offers after numerous pleadings from major sports brands. Some of Nike’s and Athleta’s and Uniqlo’s sportswear collections included her.

GoPro cooperated with her as a result of this, and she became a sought-after model. A GoPro camera was used to capture all the fine details of her pole vaulting in a series of films. As of this writing, these videos have received more than 6 million views on YouTube.

Allison Stokke Salary And Earnings Summary

Her spouse, the professional golfer Rickie Fowler, is the primary beneficiary of her $5 million fortune as an American track and field star.

