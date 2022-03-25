ALLISON STOKKE: It Was A Single Photo That Sent The Athlete To The Top Of The Internet Overnight

After becoming viral at the tender age of 17, Allison Stokke, an American track and field athlete, became a household name. When she was pole vaulting, a controversial shot was taken, and it almost wrecked her career.

ALLISON STOKKE: It Was A Single Photo

Athletes who aren’t at the top of their game have gone viral before. No, that’s not it. At the age of 17, Allison was a novice pole vaulter who was working hard to improve her technique.

She was taken advantage of just on the basis of her looks. As an athlete, Stokke was plagued by internet distractions for a lengthy period of time.

She had to go through a lot before she could call herself an athlete in her own right. Thanks to her family and friends, she was able to maintain her mental and physical health.

Who Is Allison Fowler, And What Does She Stand For?

Allison An American track and field athlete and sportswear model, Rebecca Stokke Fowler is most known for her work in the industry.

Allison was born on the 22nd of March in 1989. She was well-known in college for her pole vaulting prowess, breaking numerous records. She became an international phenomenon after a photo of her in a provocative pose went viral.

Unintended Benefits Of Internet Stardom

Photographs of Stokke were taken in 2007 by a writer for a track and field website in California. A photo was reposted on a sports site with a disproportionately male audience.

“Pole Vaulting Is Sexy, Barely Legal,” said the caption that accompanied the photograph of the woman’s lovely face.

This generated headlines and was widely disseminated online. However, the website owner was already too late in responding to the warning from the photographer.

Photos by Stokke became an internet sensation within weeks, garnering over one million search engine results and generating headlines across the world.

“Even if none of it is unlawful, it just feels incredibly humiliating,” Stokke told the Washington Post. “It’s almost as if all the hard effort I put into pole vaulting and everything else has been for nothing.”

“Sex symbol against her will,” the German magazine Der Spiegel opined. Media outlets around the world have taken her storey and portrayed it as a cautionary tale about how the internet can be used to sexualize young people.

In order to achieve popularity, Stokke focused solely on the pole vault. Athletes’ sporting accomplishments may be minimised if their sexuality is used to enhance their public image.

Many photographers attended her competitions after the controversial shot made her famous, and the celebrity lasted for a long period.

During her undergraduate years, she set numerous records, and after graduation, she continued to compete in pole vaulting.

To her disappointment, she was unable to clear the starting height of 4.25 m at the 2012 Olympic trials in the United States. Over the next few years, her abilities deteriorated, but she continued competing in national championships.

Allison Stokke’s Career As A Personal Trainer

The acclaim With the help of Allison, she was able to land huge sports companies like Nike, Athleta, and Uniqlo in her modelling career.

For her pole vaulting movies, she collaborated with GoPro and put a GoPro camera on her pole. More than six million people have seen footage shot with the GoPro action camera.

