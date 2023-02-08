Alicia Silverstone Thinks Clueless’ Cher Was Perfect For Rakuten’s Super Bowl 2023 Commercial

For Super Bowl LVII, shopping brand Rakuten produced a commercial starring both Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan (Amber Mariens) in the role of 1995’s “Clueless.” For those who have long hoped Silverstone would reprise her role as Cher, this is the moment fans have been waiting for. The ad recreates the scene from the film where Cher and Amber have a debate in civics class – this time it’s about shopping and the savings and incentives Rakuten offers its members. Silverstone spoke to Entertainment Weekly, where she revealed her feelings about filming the commercial and reconnecting with Cher Horowitz 28 years later.

The actress explained that she feels great reprising the role of Cher, in no small part due to the fabulous dresses that came with the opportunity. She then shared that she believes Rakuten would be a great fit for the character thanks to Horowitz’s love for designer clothes, which is seen in the film. Silverstone commented, “She’s one of the most historic shopaholics in the movie… So the idea that she could use this app would be the biggest hack ever.” Get money back for all your purchases? I just feel like she would want everyone in the world to know that.”

For those looking to revisit or experience the comedy for the first time, Clueless is currently available to stream on Paramount+.