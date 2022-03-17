Alia Bhatt, The Nepo Kid Who Is Now Ruling Bollywood Bio, Career, Age, Networth

Alia Bhatt nailed the role of Ghanghubhai in her latest film, Ghanghubhai Kathaiwadi, which came out last month. Alia Bhatt began her career by portraying a popular college student and a brothel Madame, but she has come a long way since then.

Alia Bhatt, The Nepo Kid Who Is Now Ruling Bollywood

Alia Bhatt’s early career was slammed for being a product of nepotism, but she has now gone on to become one of Bollywood’s most beloved actresses.

Alia had a difficult time establishing herself in the industry, despite the fact that she was born into a wealthy family. Alia Bhatt’s career trajectory is one to behold.

The Early Years Of Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was born on March 15, 1993, in Mumbai, India, to director Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. Indian-born British citizen Alia Bhatt was born in Mumbai. Her father, Mahesh Bhatt, is a well-known Bollywood director who has helmed films like Ashiqui, Murder, Sadak, and a slew of other hits.

During the 1980s and 1990s, Soni Razdan was one of India’s most prominent film actresses. Shaheen Bhatt, Alia’s older sister, and Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt, her stepbrothers, round up Alia Bhatt’s family.

During her childhood, Alia Bhatt attended the Jannabai Narsee School in Mumbai, where she received her elementary education.

With her mother Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt had a difficult connection with her father Mahesh Bhatt. This year marks Alia Bhatt’s 29th birthday. She is a Pisces, according to her horoscope.

The Career Of Alia Bhatt In Bollywood

In 1999, Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut as a child actress in the film Sangharsh, playing the role of little Reet Oberoi. As a leading lady in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt made her debut in Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year, which came out in 2012.

Alia Bhatt portrayed Shanaya Singhania, an affluent and popular high school girl, in the film. Alia Bhatt’s portrayal was compared to Kareena Kapoor’s character in Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gum, which was a financial hit.

Alia Bhatt’s performance in Student Of The Year wasn’t lauded or acclaimed, and many criticised her acting as not good enough. Alia Bhatt’s next role was in Imitiaz Ali’s Highway, in which she played Veera, a woman who is kidnapped and then falls in love with her captor Mahabir Bhati.

The picture was critically lauded, but it didn’t do well at the box office. A year after receiving harsh criticism for her performance in Student of the Year, Alia Bhatt’s performance in Highway has been hailed as a triumph.

Highway earned Alia Bhatt the Filmfare Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress. As a result of Highway, she went on to appear in other films, including 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Shandar.

Alia Bhatt played the role of Bauria in the 2016 film Udta Punjab. Drug misuse is depicted in the movie Udta Punjab, and the film’s release sparked much controversy.

Critics applauded the performance of Alia Bhatt, saying her portrayal of Bauria was something she hasn’t done in any of her previous films. In the sequel to Udta Punjab, Alia Bhatt starred with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Dear Zindagi.

Alia Bhatt stars as Kaira, a disturbed young woman who visits a therapist in the film Dear Zindagi in order to improve her mental well-being. Kaira’s transformation into a happy woman was featured in the film.

Megha Gulzar’s film Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, was a critical and public success in 2018. Sehmat Khan, a young Kashmiri woman married to a Pakistani army officer, is a spy working for India in the film.

Harinder Sikkar’s novel Calling Sehmat served as the inspiration for Raazi. Raazi earned Alia Bhatt the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Raazi has also become the highest-grossing Hindi film starring a female lead ever.

The following year, Alia Bhatt starred alongside Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar’s film Gully Boy and earned an award for Best Actress for her performance. While Alia Bhatt featured in Kalank the same year, it was a box office failure.

Sadaq 2 starring Alia Bhatt, the Sadak sequel, was published on Disney+Hotstar in 2020, but the movie garnered bad reviews and remarks due to the controversies surrounding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Movie Gangubai Kathaiwadi, starring Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, was released in theatres in February 2022 and quickly became a great hit. Overseas, the film earned 179.31 crore Indian rupees (INR). RRR by S.S. Rajamouli and Brahmastra by Ayan Mukherji are her forthcoming films.

Is Alia Bhatt A Hollywood Actress?

Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, will be Alia’s first foray into the world of Hollywood.

Does Alia Bhatt Have A Boyfriend?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating since 2017. On the set of Brahmashtra, an upcoming film starring the pair, the two got inseparable.

The epidemic, according to reports, caused the pair to postpone their wedding, which was originally scheduled to take place at the start of 2020. Many people speculate about Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage and their wedding date, but the duo hasn’t shared any information about their nuptials so far.

Previous To Her Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Was linked To Who?

After dating Sidharth Malhotra for a while, Alia Bhatt made her acting debut with him. For a few months, the couple dated on the set of Kapoor&Sons before breaking up. Alia Bhatt was previously linked to Kavin Mittal, a businessman, and Varun Dhawan, an actor.

How Much Money Does Alia Bhatt Have In The Bank?

Alia Bhatt, a Bollywood actress, has a net worth of $36.5 million. Alia Bhatt is a well-paid Bollywood actress.

Is Alia Bhatt A Frequent User Of The internet?

On Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, Alia Bhatt is active. Bhatt has 21.8 million followers on Twitter and 61.2 million followers on Instagram. Alia Bhatt has 1.7 million subscribers on her YouTube account.

What Is Alia Bhatt’s Height?

It’s estimated that Alia Bhatt weighs 121 pounds at her full height and weight of 1.55 metres. Her light brown hair and blue eyes set her apart from the rest of the acting field. Bhatt has a 33-26-34-inch frame.