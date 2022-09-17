Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key release date on PS5, Switch, Steam confirmed by announcement trailer

The expertly shaded characters and vibrant environments make this JRPG stand out! Credit: Gust Co. Ltd./Koei ​​Tecmo



Koei Tecmo has released a debut trailer of the long-awaited Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key. And that’s what we expected after seeing the Atelier 25th anniversary trailer we covered recently. We encourage you to read the article, especially if you want to know more about the different parts of the series.

Atelier Ryza 3 features a scenario co-written by game developers Gust and Yashichiro Takahashi. The latter is a novelist better known for writing Shakugan no Shana and Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout.

The trailer introduces us to the key characters of the JRPG: Ryza, Klaudia, Lent and Tao. And there are four main regions and a huge open field that these characters will explore. Visually, the game looks stunning with its bright colors and well-shaded character models.

In addition, the animation is fluid as we see Ryza moving briskly, riding a creature and engaged in combat. And all the other characters show movements and mannerisms that would not be out of place in any fantasy anime.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key will be released on February 24th, 2023 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC (available via Steam).

A first look at Studio Ryza 3

Illustrations of the main characters of Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key. Credit: Gust Co. Ltd./Koei ​​Tecmo

Koei Tecmo has also released a video featuring Junzo Hosoi – the brains behind Gust – giving us a first look at Ryza 3. A total of 11 characters will help tell the story, and a mysterious key will guide Ryza and her companions through this grand adventure.

Hosoi goes on to explain the core key system, which makes exploring, battling, and synthesizing even more enjoyable. In addition, Ryza 3 offers the largest playing field in the series, filled with various gimmicks to really make players feel like they are exploring a vast and open world.

Acclaimed character designer Toridamomo returns for this installment. So expect over-the-top designs and flashy costumes that will turn heads!

Will this JRPG be worth the wait?

More than likely yes! Koei Tecmo and Gust have a solid track record of releasing quality titles – regularly. And while there’s plenty of competition in the JPRG space with Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Isekai Rondo, and Kuro no Kiseki II on the horizon or available, there’s always room for top-tier contenders. And Ryza 3 is definitely one of those top contenders!

How will the mysterious key affect the story of Atelier Ryza 3? Credit: Gust Co. Ltd./Koei ​​Tecmo

We’re also pleased that it’s a cross-platform release, making it more accessible for JRPG fans as it’s available on most mainstream platforms. Unfortunately, Xbox owners have been ignored, which will hopefully be fixed in the future. Let’s hope the sales and fan demand tempt Koei Tecmo and Gust to consider a port. Stay tuned!