Alaska Daily Star Grace Dove Appreciates The Show’s Commitment To Telling Indigenous Stories

In an interview with PowWows, Grace Dove spoke about her role on “Alaska Daily” and said that everyone on the show has the same goal: to tell stories rarely seen on television.

Dove spoke about her own experiences and how she has worked to tell Indigenous stories over the past few years. She noted that thanks to ABC, “Alaska Daily” had a far-reaching platform, which meant they would be able to reach people who hadn’t heard the stories of missing and murdered Indigenous women before watching the show. Dove added that the show strives to ensure the stories are told correctly. She noted that in the writer’s room for the series, two Alaska Natives were among his staff, as just one example of the creative team’s desire to make sure “it gets done right.”

The actress concluded by saying that despite the weight of the stories told on the show, it was a lot of fun playing Roz and working alongside Hilary Swank.