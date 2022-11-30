Alaska Daily Star Grace Dove Admits Working Alongside Hilary Swank Challenges Her To Keep Up

According to her IMDb filmography, Grace Dove is not a newcomer to Hollywood, she started a decade ago, but Alaska Daily is the first major production she has worked on. So working with the likes of Hilary Swank must be quite an experience for the young actress.

“Hilary challenges and pushes me to the best of my ability every day,” Dove told HollywoodLife. “I realized very early on that I had to work harder and get better to keep up.” The Indigenous actress also addressed how that dichotomy is reflected on the show as well, with Dove’s character possessing immense knowledge of the surrounding Alaskan community but not the years of experience as veteran reporter Eileen Fitzgerald. “I have the heart, I have the knowledge of the Alaskan country and community, but she has years of experience with me when it comes to journalism.”

Dove’s take on the interview shows that both she and her character have a lot to learn from Swank and Eileen both on camera and behind the scenes. You can see their momentum play out on “Alaska Daily” when it airs Thursday nights at 10 p.m. on ABC, or by streaming it on-demand on Hulu.