Akutsu Gets Busted! Release Date & Plot

Akutsu and Ooyama almost got arrested in the last chapter. The dress Misaki designed led to a lot of drama taking place at Ooyama’s house. And Akutsu was determined to make Ooyama wear the same dress. She wanted to photograph him in the outfit. She almost succeeded in her plan. However, she could not get the pictures. So, without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Please Go Home Akutsu-san Chapter 120.

In the following story, Akutsu might share the idea that they should decrease the time they spend together. That’s because they’ve been arrested multiple times and people are now writing stories about them.

Please Go Home Akutsu-san Chapter 120: What Will Happen Next?

Once again, the title and plot details of Akutsu-san’s next chapter have not been made public. In the last chapter, Akutsu almost managed to trick Ooyama into wearing the outfit they designed. The moment when he actually had to wear that dress was one of the funniest of the chapter. Most of the text’s storylines are either based on the errands Akutsu runs at Ooyama’s house. Or it’s mostly about Ooyama missing his wife.

Even Please Go Home Akutsu-san Chapter 120 is expected to pick up on one of those storylines. Akutsu will be back at his house. But this time, she might suggest they spend less time together. Everyone in the class tends to talk about these two. Therefore, she might want to put an end to the rumours.

Summary of the previous chapter!

The final chapter, Please Go Home Akutsu-San Chapter 119, was titled “After Misaki and Youko Left”. It started with Ooyama telling Akutsu to delete all the pictures Misaki had taken. But she said she wouldn’t delete them. Instead, she said it was his turn to decorate the outfit. But when she forced him to do it, she accidentally pounced on him. Ooyama was lying on the bed at that time. And that led to an awkward moment between the two.

However, the awkwardness melted away as soon as Akutsu touched his face. And that was when Misaki re-entered the room. Witnessing the scene, she couldn’t understand why Akutsu was still at Ooyama’s house. The chapter ended without giving an answer. Now it will be interesting to see what will happen next time she visits his home.

In the next two days, Akutsu will be back at Ooyama's. As of this writing, there is no announced pause in the release of the latest chapter. So, the final release date of Please Go Home Akutsu-san Chapter 120 is September 23, 2022. Fans can get all the chapters of the manga only on Kodansha official sites.