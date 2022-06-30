Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2: Renewed? Everything You Need To Know!





The first season of Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai ended in early June 2022, and fans can’t wait for the second season of Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai. The first season gained tremendous popularity and won the hearts of fans with its incredible storyline, and now they want to binge-watch it again. But will her wish come true? Let’s take a look at what the creators have to say about Season 2 of Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai.

Aharen-San Hakarenai was inspired by Asato Mizu’s Japanese manga series of the same name. The anime series was previously announced on July 31, 2021 and will air on April 2, 2022. Felix Film produced it, while Takao Yoshioka wrote it and Tomoe Makino directed it.

Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2: Will it be renewed yet?

Season 1 ended on June 18, 2022, and fans are excited to see if Season 2 of Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai will return. However, Felix Film, the studio behind the anime series, has not yet renewed the series for the second season. But it didn’t cancel the show either. So it could be possible that Felix Film will reveal the future of Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai soon.

Will it ever return?

The studio has yet to renew the show for the second season, but we hope that the studio will reveal the fate of the anime series soon. This is because Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai received positive reactions from fans and critics. It received a positive response of 7/10 on IMDb, 7.4/10 on MyAnimeList, 4.5/5 on Crunchyroll, and 73% on Anilist. Although the anime failed to increase manga sales, it ranked at the top of the season’s most popular anime charts. It secured fifth place on AniTrendz. It also received positive views from the global fan base.

Though the beginning of the anime series was quite boring, later it turned into the funniest and most engaging anime series. Many fans called the series thrilling as they were captivated by the plot and plot twist. What’s more, its popularity and viewership continues to grow. So since it was a high school romance series, it’s no surprise why people like it a lot. Although the storyline was quite simple, fans find it captivating. So the chances of Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2 are pretty high.

Is there any source material?

Yes, of course! Asato Mizu’s manga series inspires Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai. Series production began in January 2017 in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+. It has also been compiled into fourteen volumes and is not yet complete. Speaking of the anime series, the first season covered the first seven volumes of the fourteen volumes. So there is enough source material to at least return with Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2.

Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai Season 2: What will happen next?

In the Season 1 finale, Aharen-San Episode 12, Oshiro asked Aharen if Raido had proposed to her, and Aharen denied it. After learning that he rejected Aharen, Oshiro decided to challenge Raido to a duel. Oshiro wanted Raido to pay for his mistake. As they began their duel, Raido revealed that Aharen had never expressed her feelings. But he liked her. Aharen came on their way and overheard it. She was happy and told him she liked him too. Oshiro then apologized to Raido. Both Raido and Aharen then promised to stay together after school.

Now next season they will be promoted to a new class. Aharen is happy to share her class with Oshiro and Raido. She always wanted to stay close to Raido and her dream is coming true. She will be glad to be with him. You will all stay together. Raido and Aharen will start a relationship. Your friends will be happy for you. However, Aharen will feel indifferent. She will wonder if they both love each other.

She will continue to have mixed feelings and wonder if they are ready to be together. But Raido will tell her that she is overreacting and things are normal between them. He will try his best to tell her how much he cares for her and not leave her alone. Meanwhile, Aharen will try to work hard at the beginning of her senior year to achieve good results. So Raido will help her with her studies.

As mentioned above, the studio behind the anime series has yet to announce the future of the series. But the anime series received positive reactions. It is known worldwide and both fans and critics like the series. With that in mind, we can expect Season 2 of Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai to get the green light soon. The first season was announced in July 2021 and aired in April 2022. So it took almost nine months to complete production. So we assume that the second run will take place in the same period. Therefore, season two will air in late 2023 or earlier in 2024. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated

