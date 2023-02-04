Afterlife’s Finn Wolfhard Was Grateful For The Leeway To Improvise

In an interview with Collider (via YouTube), Finn Wolfhard was asked what behind-the-scenes details he noticed in the making of Ghostbusters: Afterlife that would surprise audiences when the film was made. One thing that shocked Wolfhard was the freedom to play around with his time as Trevor thanks to Jason Reitman, though Wolfhard admitted it wasn’t necessary in the long run.

“Jason allowed crazy leniency when it came to performances. He allowed me to improvise a lot, which is great,” he explained. Although, in Wolfhard’s eyes, no changes needed to be made to an already funny story. “His screenplay with Gil Kenan, which he wrote, was so good that I almost never did it, but if I had an idea, I could go to Jason and talk to him about it, and that was pretty amazing.”

This level of freedom was certainly familiar to Wolfhard from the other big projects he was involved in, especially when it came to the more iconic roles of young stars like dry, sharp-tongued Losers Club member Richie (beep, beep ) Tozier.