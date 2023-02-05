Afterlife Were Created By Mckenna Grace Herself

While Ghostbusters: Afterlife offered fans many delightful nods to the franchise’s past, the film made a genuine effort to create a new, rich world filled with characters to rival its iconic predecessors. Finding that balance for Egon Spengler’s granddaughter and the film’s protagonist, Phoebe, was a hurdle that actress Mckenna Grace knew she had to overcome in order to make the film work. But she was more than up to the task.

In a 2021 interview with Collider with Grace and “Afterlife” co-star Finn Wolfhard, the “Captain Marvel” actress opened up about how she kept a knack for comedy while filming the franchise. “I tell a lot of jokes in the film, and I told a different joke in every take,” Grace explains. “These are my jokes that I came on set with… Jason’s [Reitman] Favorites are in the movie.” While Phoebe’s constant banter could prove tiresome in less-than-good hands, Mckenna manages to infuse her comedy with the dry wit that fans of the franchise love, while still infusing it with her own charm.

Finding the perfect person for a role like this was a tall order for director Jason Reitman, but once Mckenna came on board, everything went smoothly. As the Juno director says in a behind-the-scenes look, “We needed a young woman who was really brilliant. And that’s exactly what Mckenna is.”