Afterlife, According To Carrie Coon

In an interview with Nightmarish Conjurings ahead of the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Carrie Coon – who plays Egon Spengler’s daughter and single mother of two, Callie – was asked what it was like working with Paul Rudd. Their characters begin dating after the Spenglers arrive in Summerville, Oklahoma, meaning Coon and Rudd have spent a lot of time together on set.

Coon had nothing but praise for Rudd. “The kids all know who Paul Rudd is, and I’ve been watching him since before I made my career,” she said, noting that she’s a longtime fan. “He’s just as adorable and funny and fun as you can imagine.” Any fan of Rudd can imagine that he’s just as funny off-screen as he is when the cameras are rolling. For The Leftovers star, having someone who could be “on the fly” was great.

“He really made it a lot easier to act out all those scenes,” added Coon. “And [‘Afterlife’ director] jason [Reitman] was certainly open to us playing around with the dialogues. Jason is a special filmmaker, but he’s totally open to collaboration and wants the best version of a story he can tell. So Paul was really brought into the game because he could bring that kind of spontaneity [Judd] Apatow sensitivity and he delivers every time. He’s just a lovely person.”

The two will be reunited in the sequel Afterlife — which is moving from Oklahoma to New York City, a post-credits scene revealed — which is due out in theaters December 20 (per deadline).