After Their Breakup A Week Ago, Chris Pine’s New look Still Astounds The Media, Who Are Unsure Of The Actor’s Intentions.

After four years of dating, Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis have called it quits following the actor’s new appearance, which he has been sporting since February.

A Week Ago, Chris Pine’s New look Still Astounds The Media, Who Are Unsure Of The Actor’s Intentions.

Taking a sip of coffee, the actor can be seen sporting a lengthy beard and long hair in a new photo posted.

As seen on March 7 in Los Angeles sporting a black sweatshirt and shorts, the 41-year-old is no stranger to the public eye. The actor wore the new look for the first time during a launch event in February.

Long hair and a full beard aren’t new, but they still get a lot of attention on social media.

As soon as Chris’ new look was revealed, fans were quick to voice their thoughts. In the words of an Instagram user: “Not mad at it!” “I genuinely didn’t believe he could grow hotter than the last time you showed him, but he did,” chimed in a second remark.

Chris Pine is poised to star in his upcoming picture, Poolman, which he is directing. As Darren Barrenman, a hopeless dreamer and would-be philosopher, he portrays him in the film.

Comedic cameos are also expected in the film. The films he’s working on may shed some light on his beard-growing intentions, but it’s still unclear.

Peaky Blinders actress Annabelle Wallis and Chris Pine ended their four-year relationship last week. When the two were spotted holding hands in London four years ago, they confirmed their connection.

When they were spotted together at Heathrow Airport, London, in March of this year, the whispers began.

While on vacation in Italy, the pair was also spotted sailing with Pine’s parents. Despite their best efforts, the couple was often spotted on spontaneous walks across New York and Los Angeles.

During the epidemic, the couple made the most of their isolation.

At first glance, it appeared as though the pair was having a good time together. But a lot has happened in the past four years, and you wouldn’t have known about it had you not been here.

Until 2016, Wallis was romantically linked to Coldplay singer Chris Martin. And until the beginning of 2015, Pine was linked to Icelandic model Iris Bjork Johannesdottir.

For her role in Tom Cruise’s blockbuster film The Mummy, the actress is well-known. “It becomes hard when you know about someone’s personal life,” she commented following her breakup with Chris Martin.

It’s only going to serve to annoy people. If you take that route, you’ll have a whole new set of responsibilities. It’s important to me to protect the person I’m in love with because it means so much to me. No secrets for me.”