After Playing Ptolemy Grey, A Character Who Suffers From Dementia In The Apple TV Miniseries, Samuel L. Jackson Discusses His Fear Of The Disease

When Samuel L. Jackson was asked about his decision to play Ptolemy Gray in The Last Days Of Ptolemy Gray in a news interview, he revealed the moment he chose to take on the role. She revealed that she was afraid of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Ptolemy Grey, A Character Who Suffers From Dementia In The Apple TV

This is one of the actor’s favourite projects. Alzheimer’s disease has affected members of his family, and he decided to get involved because of this. To portray this character, Samuel L. Jackson plays a 91-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease in the show.

Questioned about whether or not his family’s history has made him wary of the ailment, the star said his anxiety levels rise any time he has trouble recalling details. “Of certainly,” he responds. There are occasions when I am unable to recall a name that I am confidently aware of.

Alternatively, you might enter a room to get something and then ask yourself, ‘Why am I here?’ However, I am able to recall pages of discussion every day. Now that you’ve asked, do I give it any thought? Yes. Is there something wrong with me? How old am I? 73…

“Look at it! But in front of me, my mother and grandfather died. It’s good to know, then. “At least for now,” he said.

The Pulp Fiction actor also recalled his mother’s final days, when she was afflicted with dementia (and died in 2012). When his mother recognised him from the television and addressed him by name, he erupted in a fit of rage.

His 39-year-old daughter, he further revealed, has a rule against him accessing social media because she doesn’t want him to offend anyone. When it comes to his social media posts, the actor has become more cautious in recent years.

One of his personal projects, The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray, is about to be released. March 11, 2022, is when the first episode of the series will be released, and the versatile actor is seen promoting the movie in his own unique way.

During the discussion, his anxieties about ageing and dementia could be clearly seen on his face. He lamented that “I’m getting older every day.” Jackson, 73. “I’m getting on in years. I’ve done a lot of research on ageing! After a brief pause, the actor declared, “I’ve been here for a while.

During the Q&A, the actor discussed the value of such films, saying that these stories should also be shared with the world, and how important this project is to him.