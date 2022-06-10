Additional Cast Revelation! Release Date

advertisement

The production team for the anime Shine Post repeatedly teases fans with some information. The anime team teased fans about the names of the three cast members from the anime. The anime will be released later this year. The production team is progressing with the promotion work for the anime. The anime is an adaptation of the light novel. Many other announcements came out before the current announcement. The main characters of the anime are already out. There is still much more information to be revealed about the upcoming anime. But before you jump straight into it, here’s everything you need to know about the original manga!

The author of the eponymous light novel is Rakuda. However, Buriki illustrated the idea in the form of a light novel. The original edition of the light novel started on October 8, 2021. ASCll media works took over the publication of the light novel. Let’s get into more details about the anime’s cast announcement!

Shine Post Anime: Additional Cast Announcement!

The production team opened up three more Shine Post anime cast names. The first of them is Hina Kino. It is speculated that she will play the character of Hinatsu Yomoto. Sources suggest that she is a member of the FFF group. Second on the list is Fairouz Ai. She is set to play the role of Yoshimi Nashiki. Third and last on the list is Aoi Koga.

It is speculated that Aoi Koga will play the character of Natalia in the anime. Other than that, no information has come out recently. However, the source information indicated that Nashiki could be in the FFF group. In addition, the leak about Natalia is that she might belong to the group of Yurayuta sisters. However, this is not clear at this point.

What is the story of the anime?

The story of the light novel revolves around the TINGS group. This group has five girls Haru, Kyōka, Rio, Yukine and Momiji. They all want to be the best idol group in the world. However, the road to her dream is not easy. There is an exciting competition in the field of idols. Also, they don’t even have a manager. However, they tried to get the best manager in the world.

Their low status stuck in their dream of having a manager and they failed. But a man enters the life of TINGS. The man also seems to have superpowers. Will the man be able to change the fate of the TINGS? The girls try very hard to be the best idol group. But their journey is quite exciting and joyful.

Shine Post Anime Release Date

The anime Shine Post will hit TV screens in July 2022. The channels that will air the anime are NTV and BS NTV. However, the production has not released the release date and time. Fans have been expecting a release soon. That’s all for today! I hope you enjoyed the article and won’t forget to visit The Anime Daily again!