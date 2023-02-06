Actors Who Were Never The Same After Their Star Wars Roles

It would be hard to argue that appearing in the “Star Wars” films impacted an actor’s life more negatively than Ahmed Best, the actor who played Jar Jar Binks, but Jake Lloyd would be considered a close second by most become. The child actor had the role of young Anakin Skywalker in the first film of the prequel trilogy, The Phantom Menace, and he despised the experience.

Lloyd revealed in an interview (via Daily Mail), “My whole school life was really hell on earth,” adding, “Other kids were really mean to me. They made the lightsaber sound every time they saw me. It was totally insane.” Aside from the cruel treatment he received from his classmates, there were other aspects of his almost instant fame that he also hated, such as being required to do 60 interviews in a single day.

Starring in the film caused Lloyd to lose all desire to ever work in the entertainment industry, so he retired at a young age and even got rid of everything he owned related to the franchise. To emphasize his deep resentment over the matter and the finality of his decision to never act again, he also said, “I’ve learned to hate when the cameras are on me.” It’s the sad but honest one Truth, because aside from the 2001 drama film “Madison,” Lloyd has never appeared in another movie (per IMDb).