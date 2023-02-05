Actors Who Refused To Return For TV Show Revivals

Vampires were all the rage in the ’90s, thanks to movies like Interview with the Vampire and the supernatural teen hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The series follows Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), a teenage vampire slayer who has just moved to the town of Sunnydale. Along with her guardian, a librarian named Giles (Anthony Head), and her two best friends, Xander (Nicholas Brendon) and Willow (Alyson Hannigan), Buffy must consistently fight the forces of evil. This includes not only vampires, but also demons, zombies, hyena-men, androids, and kaiju-sized snakes as they all traverse the pitfalls of growing up.

After the series’ epic conclusion in 2003, “Buffy” lived on primarily through video games and a successful comic book series. However, if you were hoping for a revival with the original Buffy, Gellar has made it clear that it isn’t happening. Speaking to Variety, she touched on the idea of ​​bringing Buffy back, stating very clearly, “I’m very proud of the show we’ve created and it doesn’t need to be done. We wrapped that up.” While a “Buffy” revival isn’t entirely off the table, one with Gellar in her former role isn’t likely.