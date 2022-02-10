Acrobatics Instructor & American Professional Dancer Mariah Amato Personal Life, Net Worth & Career!

Mariah Amato, a popular American dancer and instructor in acrobatics, was born on the 27th of August 1994 located in New York, United States. She was a part of in the Montebello Performing Arts Center and has a particularization in hip hop contemporary, acrobatics, as well as hip hop.

Mariah Amato started dancing when she was just 3 years old. She’s a big hit in Tik Tok, having around 2.2 million followers.

What We Know About Mariah Amato

She is an influencer on social media, too , and she regularly shares choreographed dance routines she has created on YouTube and on her social media profiles frequently.

Mariah Amato Personal Life

Mariah Amato was born in an American family. Her birth sign of the zodiac is Virgo and her ethnicity is Caucasian.

Mariah Amato’s mother’s name was Tina Amato and she has three siblings: Frances Amato, John Amato along with Nick Amato.

Mariah Amato completed her school studies at a private college in her home town, New York. Her body measurements and statistics are not known, but she is 5 7 inches tall and weighs 62 pounds.

In the present, Mariah is involved in an affair with the famous Tik Tok celebrity Health Hussar. Heath Hussar is a dancer as well as Tik Tok popularity.

He has more than 2.3 million Instagram followers. Instagram platform. At first the video creator was making videos and publishing them on his social media platforms along with his friend Zane and Heath. They even started the channel Zane along with Heath.

Mariah Amato Career And Net Worth

Mariah Amato is a professional dancer of Tik Tok fame and is extremely popular on Instagram with more than 800k followers on Instagram along with 2.2 million users on Tik Tok.

At first, she began sharing dance video clips on Instagram along with Tik Tok, and gradually she began uploading her videos and receiving thousands of viewers.

Mariah Amato also has a YouTube channel where she uploads choreographed dance video and has around 24k subscribers as of today.

Despite having 2.2 million users to Tik Tok, as of the moment, she has won more than 51 million hearts thanks to their Tik Tok videos.

Social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok are the primary sources of her earnings and according to reports her income of around $800,00. Because she has millions of followers and fans on Tik Tok, numerous major companies are evaluating her for brand promotion.

A typical engagement percentage for Mariah Amato in Tik Tok is 1.35 percent, and she makes approximately $1,260 to $2,100 per single-brand advertising. Similar to Tik Tok, Mariah Amato is also well-known on Instagram and a lot of companies are seeking to promote their brands via Mariah’s Instagram page.

The net worth Mariah makes through Instagram is believed to be between $2,516 and $4,193.