Academy After Miyuki! Release Date & Plot

Miyuki Shirogane, the student council president, has left town and the academy. And now the students would not only have to cope with his absence, but also step into the footsteps of an able student council president. Miyuki transferred all responsibilities of the same to Ishigami. But it’s obvious that he couldn’t take care of things the way Miyuki does. Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Chapter 268 is slated for a release date this week. So here’s everything you need to know about it.

The next chapter will be all about the academy. Not only the students, but also the teachers will miss the boy very much. Therefore, it would be Kaguya’s responsibility to continue with the exercises and uphold goodwill in the school.

Kaguya-sama Love Is War Chapter 268: What Will Happen Next?

The title of the next chapter is “An Academy Without Its President”. As mentioned in the title, the excursion will skip Miyuki’s life at Stanford and take a look at what the academy is like without its own president. Even though Ishigami has been elected as the next President, the boy isn’t confident he’ll do the job well enough. Also, filling the shoes left by Miyuki is not an easy task.

The last year at the academy would definitely feel empty without him. Also, things may not work as well as they did in Miyuki’s time. It will be interesting to see how Kaguya copes with not having Miyuki around. Nagisa, Chikawa and Miko will also miss the President with all their hearts.

Summary of the previous chapter!

The title of Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Chapter 267 was “Kaguya-Sama Wants to Send Him Away, Part 2”. The chapter started with the students finding out that Kaguya overslept the day Miyuki had to leave. They were all waiting for Shinomiya to arrive at the airport, but there were only 30 minutes left until departure. On the other hand, even Kaguya’s phone had died in the cab that didn’t have a charger.

At the airport, all of Miyuki’s friends had already started saying goodbye to the boy. Nagisa was particularly upset about the farewell. Chikawa went to the lounge and wished Miyuki the best of luck in his future. Miko thanked him for all the support and learning. Kaguya walked in at the last moment. The chapter ended with Miyuki video calling his friends to spend some more time together.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Chapter 268: Release Date

Once again, a disturbing outing will take the spotlight. But it’s starting to look like Miyuki doesn’t want to leave Kaguya behind. Will he change his mind in Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Chapter 268? All answers will be given this week in the next two days. The final release date is June 30, 2022. Fans can read all chapters of the manga on Shonen and Viz Media official sites only. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for more information on it.