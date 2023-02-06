Abbott Elementary Finally Announces Who Will Play Janine’s Sister (And Fans Will Definitely Be Happy)

As Sydney Adamu in The Bear, Ayo Edebiri has received critical acclaim and an enviable collection of acting nominations from the Gotham, Indie Spirit, Critics’ Choice and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Now she’s set to star in Abbott Elementary (via Variety) as Janine’s sister Ayesha.

Edebiri will make her debut as Ayesha in the February 8 episode “Valentine’s Day.” As seen in a clip obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Ayesha will take part in a FaceTime call with Janine, unleashing her copious amounts of Ayesha-related fears. Of course, Janine will then create problems where there are none, as Janine is used to. This won’t be Ayesha’s only appearance this season, however. She – and Edebiri – will return for another arc later in the season.

Any other use of Edebiri would of course be a waste given her pedigree. In addition to her role on “The Bear,” Edebiri has amassed writer credits on FX’s “Dickinson” and “What We Do in the Shadows” (via IMDB). She’s also set to make her MCU debut in Marvel’s upcoming Thunderbolts in an undisclosed role (via Variety). But she’ll no doubt make a big impression first in Abbott Elementary.