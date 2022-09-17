Aang Was Completely Different In The Unaired Avatar: The Last Airbender Pilot

The main characters of “Avatar,” as seen in the show’s unaired pilot, are all pretty close to the designs fans are used to, like Aang’s birthmark and Katara’s simple wardrobe. However, there are also some key differences. Katara in this unaired version of the show was originally named Kya, and Zuko doesn’t have Uncle Iroh (Mako) as a familiar, but rather a messenger hawk (SyFy).

Another big change in the show? In that pilot, Aang is voiced by Mitchel Musso from “Hannah Montana” before being replaced by Iron (via Entertainment Weekly). He’s a good choice for the bold and boyish Aang, although Eisen seems to be better at voicing a slightly cooler, more emotionally conflicted version of the avatar.

But even if this version of the show never made it to air, it still laid the groundwork for the Nickelodeon series, which has garnered millions of fans since it first debuted in 2005. Viewers will just have to wait and see how the new Aang is when the live-action version of the series debuts on Netflix (via The Hollywood Reporter).