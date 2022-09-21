A Solid Gateway And Expansion Into The Hit Anime Franchise

After Yuta’s childhood sweetheart, Rika Orimoto, dies in an accident, he discovers that she has become a cursed spirit bonded to him, manifesting as a starved monster while retaining her intellect and confidence. After Rika brutally attacks a group of bullies who are ostracizing Yuta, the despondent teenager is recruited by Gojo to attend his private high school, an academic institution for jujutsu magicians to master the cursed energy they wield and to channel. When Yuta begins his apprenticeship with Gojo and encounters a motley group of classmates, a figure from Gojo’s past threatens to destroy Jujutsu High School and throw Tokyo into total chaos.

It’s in this blend of heart and action that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 really thrives, with Yuta serving as a perspective character into this dangerous world of magic and monsters. After losing Rika and becoming something of a social misfit even at his new school, Yuta’s character arc in the prequel is both a baptism of fire and a coming-of-age story with apocalyptic stakes at stake. Thankfully, Hiroshi Seko’s screenplay knows when to let go of the melodrama and bouts of self-loathing to deliver the thrill and a surprising amount of humor to lighten the overall mood. There are genuine comedic moments in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and most of them fit seamlessly into the larger story being told rather than interfering with the action.

“Jujutsu Kaisen 0” not only shows how Yuta became one of Gojo’s best and brightest students and gained his own self-esteem in the process, but is a visual triumph. From its beautifully rendered environments and each of its uniquely designed monsters, to the fiery action set pieces throughout the film, the prequel shows the animation team at MAPPA working at the peak of their creative powers. This production is directed by Sunghoo Park who has taken on the main directorial responsibilities for the anime series. Park brings many of the same sensibilities to audio and visual aesthetics, but it all feels so much more operatic and important than the show. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 aims to bring more drama to the franchise, and the film more than fulfills that endeavor right off the bat.