A Rebooted Easy Rider Will Soon Ride Again

Variety has reported that a reboot of the classic film Easy Rider is in the works. At a time when American culture is in the midst of an upheaval similar to that of the tumultuous late ’60s, the current property rightsholders feel it is time for a version of history told through our modern lens. Comparing the reboot to the way Creed complements the Sylvester Stallone-led franchise Rocky, producers are looking to find writers and directors with the same passionate spirit who can capture today’s progressive ideals.

“Our goal is to build on the counterculture and freedom narrative that the original left us and give today’s youth a film that pays serious attention to their own countercultures and challenges,” reboot producer Maurice Fadida told Variety . He cited the discrepancy between today’s youth experience and that of older generations as a comparison to what happened in the 1960s when the original was made. As youth culture becomes part of the societal norm, he hopes the new film will play a role in that shift.

No release date or creative team has been announced for the project as it is currently in the works. Producers hope to make another groundbreaking film that taps into the hopes and fears of younger generations, just like the original 1969 film.