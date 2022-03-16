A Reaction From The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast! As Tom Schwartz And Katie Maloney Announced Their Separation, The Cast Of Vanderpump Rules Was Quick To React.

Reactions from the Vanderpump Rules Stars!! Stassi Schroeder, Ariana Madix and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast show their full support for Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz in their choice to separate.

Vanderpump Rules’ Cast! As Tom Schwartz And Katie Maloney Announced Their Separation

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 was the day that Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney announced their separation on social media. The Vanderpump Rules cast has flooded these blogs with comments. Katie made the announcement on her Instagram page in a heartfelt statement.

Two photos of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney embracing may be seen at the end of the post, followed by a few words. “I never anticipated I would have to make an announcement like this,” she says as she begins her speech.

It’s plain to see! This split between Maloney and Tom startled everyone in the entertainment sector. To keep her admirers and following up to date on her personal life, she said. “Tom and I have decided to end our 12-year journey through life together.

In the end, “no one has any feelings of hatred or animosity, and there are no winners or losers,” she said. They have a ‘strong admiration for one other and they will cherish their friendship forever,’ she stated.

While their paths may be different, she says that they “continue to love and support one other’s happiness.” She concluded her remarks by thanking everyone “for the wonderful words and support”.

After Ariana Madix wrote, “I adore You,” she added Beau Clark’s three red heart emojis under the message. Stassi Schroeder, Clark’s wife, also commented with “I love you.” In addition, Raquel Leviss replied to the post with the message, “Sending love Katie”.

“Mama, I love you very much.” There was also a comment from Kristine Doute. In addition to the Vanderpump cast, a number of other celebrities took to social media to show their support. “Sending you all the love,” wrote digital creator Sarah Nicole Landry.

“I’ve been down this path before, and I’m here if you ever need me.” Lori Krebs’ public relations agency wrote, “Sending you both so much love. Both of you are remarkable individuals, and I want the best for you both.

The divorce was also documented in a post by Tom, who wrote, “Well, this ain’t good. Instagram captions can’t possibly do justice to the 12 years of love we’ve shared. What kind of image should I use? Is there a go-to font for a bad breakup? : I wanted to dispel certain rumours that had been circulating.

“Katie and I have decided to divorce.” Using the “D” word, he explained, is too traumatic for him at this time. “I’m not the victim,” he continued. A sorrowful tune isn’t what I’m going for. My heart is broken, but I’ll be fine.

Several members of the Vanderpump Rules crew commented on Tom’s post to show their support. “Love you both so much,” Ariana and Stassi wrote in the comments section. Beau added the words “Love you, bro” to his letter. The Vanderpump Rules cast has always shown their love and support for one another, and it’s still going strong!

