A New Hope Questions That Were Finally Answered By Obi-Wan Kenobi

When we first meet Obi-Wan Kenobi in A New Hope, he’s one of the few Jedi left in the galaxy because of Order 66. With only a few Jedi left, Obi-Wan has resigned himself to just watching Luke on Tatooine He is old enough and ready to train, there is no one who can stop the Empire from ruling the galaxy with an iron fist . But has Obi-Wan ever tried to save any of the other Jedi? “Obi-Wan Kenobi” shows why he never tried.

In the first episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, it is revealed that another Jedi named Nari (Benny Safdie) is on Tatooine and is the main target of the Inquisitors. Eventually, Nari encounters Obi-Wan and asks for his help, but Obi-Wan flatly refuses. Obi-Wan’s belief that the Jedi are utterly lost has him turning his back on Nari, while his desperation to survive in secret has led him into hiding while his fellow Jedi are slaughtered across the galaxy. For Nari this ultimately leads to his death as he is hanged in the middle of the city by the inquisitors. It’s one of Obi-Wan’s many actions, or rather inactions, that haunt him and add to his personal demons.