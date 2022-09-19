A. J. Cook Dishes On Her Decision To Direct An Episode Of Criminal Minds

In a 2019 interview with Carter Matt, AJ Cook explained that she decided to direct an episode of “Criminal Minds” because she always wanted to direct. She would make that dream come true for the thirteenth episode of season 14 entitled Chameleon.

“It was a lifelong goal for me – from the moment I wanted to be an actor, I knew I wanted to be a director. It’s been a lifetime of waiting, learning and preparing for this moment,” Cook explained. She went on to say that there had been opportunities for this before, but circumstances prevented it from happening and she felt like it all came together for Chameleon.

Cook also noted that directing appeals to her desire to prepare. “I’m kind of a nerd who over-prepares, so directing is my thing for nerds. It was great! I’m fortunate to have spent a lot of time on set, and I know this show like the back of my hand — I’ve always watched and shadowed directors,” she said. The episode follows the BAU as they seek Everett Lynch (Michael Mosley), a serial killer dubbed “The Chameleon,” after he eludes their grasp, nearly killing David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) in the process, leading him to doubt his effectiveness Team.

Mantegna and Cook return for the revival officially titled Criminal Minds: Evolution (via TV Line). It will be interesting to see if Cook will direct again.