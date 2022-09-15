A Frequent Greta Gerwig Collaborator Almost Had A Barbie Cameo

If you’ve heard of Greta Gerwig, you’re probably familiar with Saoirse Ronan. The two first worked together on Ladybird, where Ronan took over the lead role from Christine “Lady Bird” MacPherson. They reunited for Little Women, this time with Ronan portraying the eldest of the March sisters, Jo March. Given the magic they’ve created together in cinemas, it stands to reason that Ronan and Gerwig will be collaborating again in cinemas in the future. Unfortunately, for those who hope that “Barbie” could be the platform for such an event, the film will offer no such satisfaction.

During an interview with People to promote See How They Run, Ronan revealed that she could have appeared in Barbie. “I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they did [filming] there,” she explained, continuing, “There was an entire character I wanted to play — a different Barbie — I was disappointed I couldn’t.” Scheduling conflicts are the culprit for her missing the cameo, though she did it was trying to find a way into the movie otherwise.” “I texted Margot and Greta and I said, ‘If you pick anything up [shots]maybe I can just walk through the background?’” adds Ronan.

So it looks like Saoirse Ronan won’t be working with Greta Gerwig on Barbie. At least no one can say she didn’t try.