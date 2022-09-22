A Catastrophe Begins! Release Date & Plot

One of the most anticipated releases of the coming week is Kaiju #8 Chapter 71. With the opening of the seventh episode, the manga slowly drifts into a war zone. In the last chapter it was shown that the entire country of Japan descends into chaos. A huge kaiju attack was taking place in the world. And with a limited number of heroes, surely saving the world would be a huge responsibility for the heroes. So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the next chapter.

In the upcoming storyline, the heroes will pour all their blood and tears into the fight against the kaiju. But the defensive forces are certainly outnumbered by these monsters. Will they soon get help from other forces? Only time will tell the answers.

Kaiju #8 Chapter 71: What Will Happen Next?

From the scale of the attack, it was clear that the damage would be enormous. The world shook at the sight of such monsters coming their way. It was easy to understand that this was Kaiju #9’s work. But the Japanese Defense Force has always been keen to take care of such disasters. This time, too, they will manage to handle the situation well enough.

Kafka, Kikoru and the other heroes will return to the screens. Kaiju #8 Chapter 71 will be an action-packed festival. It will be interesting to see what new action sequences are brought to the table. But will the Kaijus succeed in conquering the world? Only time will tell the answers.

Summary of the previous chapter!

Kaiju #8 Chapter 70 began with the sequence of a wedding. The bride was making an appearance in the hall. And suddenly all the guests were hit by a kaiju attack. The chapter then showed panels of kaiju attacks happening all over the place. These included Wakabyashi, Sanguchi, Shiba and other cities around the world. All Kafka could think about was the fact that he couldn’t answer all of those calls at the same time.

Suddenly, news of bomb attacks came. Kafka could not understand what was happening around him. The world was facing catastrophe and people didn’t know what to do. But help was on the way. The chapter ended with the arrival of heroes in each of the locations where the monsters attacked.

The next chapter is slated for release a week after writing. A war is imminent and everyone can see it coming. Kaiju #8 Chapter 71 will be released next week, September 30, 2022. Fans can only get all chapters of the manga on the official sites of Viz Media, MangaPlus and Shonen. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for your regular updates only here.