A Brewing Relationship! Release Date

In line with a recent release for this week, Nano Machine is Chapter 143. The manhwa has been one of the most regular storylines on the internet. The last chapter was about Yei Woon’s stay at the inn. At first he was dissatisfied with all the facilities and resources at the motel. But over time he got used to things around him. And then came the final scene, which brought a very wholesome scene to the table. So, here’s everything you need to know about the chapter.

In the upcoming chapter, fans will have some interesting conversations. The main one will be between Moon Gyu and Yei Woon, where they talk about their mutual feelings for each other. Read on to find out what happens next!

Nano Machine Chapter 143: What will happen next?

It is a rarity for new chapter titles and plot details to become public knowledge. But the new one is set to bring forth the continuation of Moon Gyu and Yei Woon’s heartwarming relationship. In the final scene of the previous chapter, these two shared a kiss. And it’s obvious that this was the beginning of a beautiful relationship. Nano Machine Chapter 143 brings the second part to the hotel at night.

After spending the night together, there will come a time when the two will sit down to talk about their growing relationship. Moon Gyu will share her feelings. It will be interesting to see how this ends when it comes time to leave the inn at the end.

Summary of the previous chapter!

The opening scene of the final chapter, Nano Machine Chapter 143, saw a conversation between Yei Woon Cheon and his classmate. He said he was once in the same room in the Demonic Academy. But now he was getting nervous about studying the scriptures. But when he went to the dormitory, he saw that there was only one bed in his dormitory. But he decided that after the assignment he would change rooms immediately.

He had thought it would be easy to stay with someone he knew. Since they were given the rooms by Taoist Master Mu, maybe he could change them in the future. The final act of the chapter was about the conversation between the future cupids. In the last panel Moon Gyu and Yei Woon. The chapter ended with a heartwarming scene.

This is a no-break time for Nano Machine. There is no delay in the release date of the next one. Fans will be able to see Nano Machine Chapter 143, which is coming out in the next two days. Nano Machine Chapter 143 will be released on February 9th, 2023. All chapters of the manga will be available only on the official Naver, Webtoon and Kakaopage pages. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for all the updates right here.