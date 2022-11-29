A 3rd Rock From The Sun Revival Might Be Next After That ’90s Show

It turns out that a 3rd Rock from the Sun revival is a very living concept. That doesn’t mean there’s no movement currently, to be clear – but it’s up for discussion.

“Actually, we were in London at the same time that John Lithgow was filming ‘The Crown,'” says Terry Turner. “We were sitting with John and I thought there’s no reason the aliens can’t come back to London.”

Though Lithgow spent a lot of time in London while filming his Emmy-winning actor as Winston Churchill on the first two seasons of “The Crown,” he primarily resides in Los Angeles (via The Hollywood Reporter). No word on if Lithgow himself is into the idea of ​​bringing back his lovable clueless Dick Solomon, but it sounds like at least he grew up with it. Likewise, there’s no indication that the subject was raised with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jane Curtin, or the rest of the original cast.

For her part, Bonnie Turner believes a potential return for 3rd Rock from the Sun would largely depend on whether the story works or not. Concerns about the story were exactly what prompted the Turners to initially dismiss the idea for That ’90s Show. Still, she has hope. “[‘That ’90s Show’] turned out well,” she said. “If the story is there, then it is there. But you have to be really careful with this stuff.”