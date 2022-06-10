45 Best British TV Shows Of All Time Ranked

Created by Debbie Horsfield, Poldark was released in 2015. Adapting the first seven novels of Winston Graham’s Poldark series, Poldark tells the story of Captain Ross Vennor Poldark, who returns to Cornwall after the American Revolutionary War and finds his life in ruins . His family has been torn apart by death and disorder, his fortune is drowning in debt and his home is literally crumbling. He must find a way to put things right and restore his name – but such an endeavor cannot be undertaken alone. A winning cast of characters, including the charismatic servant-turned-love-interest Demelza, proves invaluable to Poldark – though loss, death and disaster are never far behind.

Critics hailed “Poldark” as a lush historical epic supported by a strong cast, an impressive musical score, beautiful scenery, and emotional plot points that give the series’ romances a particularly compelling feel. The series’ ensemble cast, which includes Aidan Turner, Eleanor Tomlinson, Ruby Bentall and Jack Farthing, shine in their various roles and bring authentic emotion to the series’ distant past. Not surprisingly, “Poldark” has also won several high-profile awards over the course of its run.