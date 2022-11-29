41% Of The Big Bang Theory Fans Say This Is Their Favorite Character

Perhaps it’s not surprising to learn that audiences are still wild about Sheldon Cooper. After all, the character has a thriving prequel spin-off series and a line of merchandise that would make the Flash himself green with envy. He also has catchphrases like “Bazinga!” into the cultural landscape, making him an important figure in television history. He received nearly half of the votes in our poll, with 41.35% of our readers adoring him.

Second is pretty, sarcastic Penny (Kaley Cuoco), who goes from being a close friend of the boys and their guide to the world of skirts to becoming Leonard Hofstadter’s (Johnny Galecki) wife. Penny definitely has a long, growing arc on the show, evolving from waitress-actress to saleswoman. Penny got 21.09% of the poll.

It’s fitting that close friends Howard Wolowitz and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) went neck and neck for third and fourth place respectively. Raj proved slightly more popular than Howard in the poll, receiving 11.53% of our readers’ votes, compared to Howard’s 11.37%. At the end of the poll, Leonard has 7.91% of our readers’ affection and Amy Farrah Fowler has 6.75% of our readers’ affection.